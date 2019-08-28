KING, N.C. — King Police say a girl missing from Raleigh since January was found after a car chase ended in a crash.

It happened early Tuesday morning. King Police say they were involved in a chase with a stolen car from Winston-Salem. The car crashed into a power pole at Brown Road near Country Place in King.

Police say the missing girl was in the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital and later returned to a family member. Police arrested the driver, Jesse James Smith.

Police say during this incident, a second vehicle with a woman driving pulled up to the scene. The vehicle had several bullet holes in it and had been involved in some kind of incident in Winston-Salem, according to a release.

Police searched the vehicle and found several stolen items and trafficking amounts of meth. Officers arrested the driver, Brittany Collins Marion, in connection to the police chase.

Police say the incident is still under investigation and involves crimes in King, Winston-Salem, and possibly other areas.

