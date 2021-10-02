Grandfather, 10-year-old granddaughter missing from Iredell County

84-year-old Ted Stokes, Sr. has memory impairment, officials said. Azaria Stokes has been diagnosed with autism.

STONY POINT, N.C. — An Iredell County man suffering from memory impairments has disappeared with his 10-year-old granddaughter, who has autism, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday afternoon.

Ted Stokes, Sr., of Stony Point, North Carolina, was last seen around 11 a.m. in Lowell, North Carolina, officials said. He was driving a gold 2000 Toyota Camry with North Carolina license plate PDS-7634.

Stokes usually wears a button-up shirt with tan pants, authorities said. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds.

Stokes' granddaughter, Azaria Shariel Stokes, was in the vehicle and is also missing. She was wearing a white and green shirt with blue jeans, white socks, and green shoes. She is approximately 90 pounds.

"Ted Stokes has mental health issues dealing with memory according to his family," the sheriff's office said in a release message. "Azaria Stokes has been diagnosed with Autism according to the family."

Authorities released a photo of Ted Stokes and his vehicle. A photo of Azaria Shariel Stokes was not immediately available.