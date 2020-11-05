GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police need your help finding 17-year-old Jazaiah Dock. He was last seen leaving a home on Andrew Street around 11:30 Sunday night.

Dock suffers from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Family says he is 6'0'', has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Tupac Shakur t-shirt and white shoes. He could be carrying a maroon gym bag too.

If you see him or know where he could be, give police a call at (336)373-2287.

