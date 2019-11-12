GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old who was last seen at Page High School, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

Police are looking for Jaylon Anton King who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

King could be in the Friendly Shopping Center area of Battleground Avenue and West Cone Boulevard in Greensboro, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons. He is black, 5’5’’ tall, weighs about 100 pounds. He has black short hair and his eyes are brown. He was last seen in a black jacket, burnt orange shirt with Adidas written on it and blue jeans.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has not released a photo of King at this time.

If you have any information call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2496.

