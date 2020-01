GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police need your help finding an 18-year-old girl. Officials say Shaniqua Medley was last seen Tuesday, January 7 around 7 pm.

She took off from Peppercorn Lane and is believed to be heading to Fernhurst Way in Greensboro.

Medley was last seen wearing a royal blue bubble coat with fur on the hood, light blue jeans and a beige purse.

If you see her or know where she is, give police a call at 336-373-2435.