GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police need your help finding an 18-year-old girl. Officials say Shaniqua Medley was last seen Tuesday, January 7 around 7 p.m.

Police say a silver alert was issued for Shaniqua because she suffers from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She took off from Peppercorn Lane and is believed to be heading to Fernhurst Way in Greensboro.

Shaniqua was last seen wearing a royal blue bubble coat with fur on the hood, light blue jeans, and a beige purse.

If you see her or know where she is, give police a call at 336-373-2287 or 911.

