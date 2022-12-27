Missing Greensboro woman found dead in McLeansville

A 21-year-old woman was found dead after being reported missing on Christmas.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Sheriff's Office has confirmed Tatyana Childress, 21, was found dead at Huffine Mill Road in McLeansville.

Childress was reported missing by her mother to GPD on Sunday. Deputies said she was found dead Monday.

Guilford County Sheriff's Office does not suspect foul play.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

