GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are asking for your help finding a missing woman.

26-year-old Laci Goldea Brown went missing around 10 p.m. Monday night in the Greensboro area.

Officials say she has black hair, brown eyes and is about 5'6.

She was last seen wearing a tan jacket.

Brown suffers from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information, or who has seen Ms. Brown is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

