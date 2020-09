He could be suffering from a cognitive disorder.

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing man.

Deputies say 36-year-old Delton Cumine was last seen in Browns Summit.

He was last seen on Red Oak Court wearing blue pants, a black coat and neon green shoes.

Cumine does suffer from a cognitive condition and a silver alert was issued when he went missing.