GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Two horses that wandered away from their farm near the Guilford-Rockingham County line last month have finally come home.

Morgan Jones, who owns the horse named Bo, says Bo and Riley wandered back to Flintrock Farm Wednesday morning. The horses had been missing for nearly a month.

Jones said the horses are dehydrated and have lost some weight, but overall appear to be okay.

She said they have been searching every day since Bo and Riley went missing, and they have no idea where the two have been!

Jones shared a picture of the Bo and Riley back in their stables saying, "Thank you to everyone that prayed and looked for them."

