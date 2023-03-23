Father who kidnapped missing baby is a suspect in Phillips Ave. double shooting, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department is searching for a missing child, Kayson Osiah Monk, who is believed to be with his father, according to Greensboro police.
Police said Monk is a 9-month-old, black boy approximately 1 foot 6 inches long, weighing 30 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is wearing a white shirt, grey sweatpants, and a grey jacket with curly hair.
The victim is believed to be with Deon Lamar Monk who police say is a suspect in a shooting that happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Phillips Avenue earlier in the day.
Deon Lamar Monk is described as a 23-year-old black man, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He's wearing multi-colored shorts and a grey jacket with an Afro hairstyle.
Police said the child was taken from the 2400 block of Phillips Avenue.
The vehicle is a burgundy or red unknown Saturn vehicle with an unknown NC license tag number. The vehicle is described as heavy throughout the body, with a broken rear window.
This is a picture from the scene at the moment.
