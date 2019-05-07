CONCORD, N.C. — A Cabarrus Sheriff’s K-9 is missing after possibly being spooked by July 4 fireworks according to deputies. Igor, a bomb-detection trained Belgian Malinois was being let out by his handler Thursday night when fireworks went off spooking Malinois and causing him to run off officials say.

CBS affiliate WBTV reports that Igor wasn’t on a leash at the time, which deputies say is not normal practice. He also did not respond to verbal commands as he usually does deputies say.

Igor was last seen near Oregon Street in Kannapolis.

He is described as “playful," and a “non-bite dog,” although deputies urge that you take caution when approaching any animal. Igor is tan and is wearing a silver choke chain.

The search for Igor is ongoing, anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.

