KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputies say a 40-year-old Kernersville man is missing from his home.

A silver alert was issued for Johnathan Michael Davis in the early morning hours of December 31. He's believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Mr. Davis was last seen at his home on Hillwood Drive in Kernersville. Investigators think he could be traveling to Archdale in a silver 2018 Chevrolet Silverado with NC plate number DBH6144.

Authorities say Mr. Davis may be wearing black Nike shoes and is carrying a cell phone.

If you see Mr. Davis, call 911.

