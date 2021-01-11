Where's Waldo? He's home! Llama on the lam finally reunited with farm family

Waldo the llama has been missing from his home at Red Dog Farm since late October. He's finally home!

STOKESDALE, N.C. — It was a Christmas miracle...of sorts. A llama who just wouldn't stay home finally reunited with his farm family.

Waldo the llama has been on the lam since late October from his home on Red Dog Farm in Stokesdale.

He'd been spotted a few times during his escapade but hadn't been caught until Friday morning, as Red Dog Farm was having its Christmas party, no less.

Lauren Riehle with the farm said a woman spotted Waldo near her home in Stokesdale and was able to contain him in a fenced-in area.

To top it off, Riehle, wearing her llama Christmas sweater, shared photos of her reunion with Waldo.