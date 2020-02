GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police need your help finding 38-year-old David Nooks. Police say he was last seen leaving at the 3300 block of Rehobeth Church Road.

Nooks suffers from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

He was last seen wearing dark colored jeans, a gray/black faded jacket with cartoon graffiti on the back, and dark color tennis shoes. One shoe has one yellow shoe string.

If you see him or know where he may be, give police a call at 336-373-2287.