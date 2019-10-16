REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Reidsville Police Department needs your help to find a missing man.

Vernon Mills, 61, of Reidsville, was last seen on Saturday, October 12. Police said he was driving a 1986 red Chevrolet truck with North Carolina tags: 1251GL. Police said Mills, is 6’4’’ and weighs about 220 pounds.

If you have any information call investigator Whitaker at 336-347-2343 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

