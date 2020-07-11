Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 28-year-old by the name of Cory Noble, who suffers from a cognitive disorder.
According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Noble was last seen walking away from Baymont Inn on Mercantile Drive Saturday morning.
He was wearing an unknown color t-shirt, faded blue jeans; black colored toboggan hat, and white Reebok tennis shoes, police said.
Anyone with information on Noble’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336)773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336)727-2800.