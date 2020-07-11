Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Winston-Salem

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Cory Noble was last seen walking away from Baymont Inn on Mercantile Drive Saturday morning.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 28-year-old by the name of Cory Noble, who suffers from a cognitive disorder.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Noble was last seen walking away from Baymont Inn on Mercantile Drive Saturday morning.

He was wearing an unknown color t-shirt, faded blue jeans; black colored toboggan hat, and white Reebok tennis shoes, police said.