Missing man’s car found on fire in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a missing 19-year-old man.
Police said Alan Aidan Tran was last seen Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. at his home in Greensboro. However, they discovered his car on fire near the Timbercreek Apartment complex on Glendale Dr. in Greensboro but there was no sign of him.
He was last seen wearing an all-black outfit and black crocs. He is slim build and stands around 5’4” tall.
If you have any information call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.