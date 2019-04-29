MEBANE, N.C. — Update: On Monday, April 29, Philip Compton, 35, contacted his family and said he was ok and on the way home.

According to the Mebane Police Department, Compton said he had been on a job in Fayetteville and his phone was off.

Previous: Mebane Police are looking for a man reported missing on Sunday.

Philip Compton, 35, has been missing since Thursday, April 25. Compton's family does not have any idea where he may be going. The family last spoke to Compton on Saturday.

Compton's family says he has depression and recently stopped taking medication. Compton has recently suffered a loss in the family.

Compton is known to drive a white BMW with North Carolina registration plate FKL-4718.

Police made an attempt to locate Compton’s phone. The last location was a 600-meter ping in an open/wooded field on Hebron Church Road. Neither Compton nor his car were found on Hebron Church Road or the surrounding area.

If anyone has information or have seen Compton recently, please call the Mebane Police Department at 919-563-9031.

