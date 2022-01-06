Woman searching for her three missing horses and a donkey

Haley Tebbens says all four were last seen Wednesday morning in Guilford County.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Triad woman is searching for three of her horses and a donkey that went missing.

Haley Tebbens says one mini horse is a buckskin gelding with white socks. The other mini horse is a solid white mare with blue eyes.

She also is missing a senior Paso fino gelding. The horse has a small white patch on one heel and is bay. A cut jack donkey is also missing.

Tebbens says all four were last seen Wednesday morning in Guilford County off of Squire Davis Road. This is near the Forsyth County border.

She believes someone opened a gate in the back of her pasture and led them out.

If you have any information call or text (828) 400-1026.