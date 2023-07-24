Boyfriend of missing NC woman found unresponsive in her SUV, police say

Allisha Watts was reported missing by her family on July 16. Two days later, her new boyfriend was found unresponsive in her Mercedes SUV by state troopers.

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The boyfriend of missing North Carolina woman Allisha Watts was found unresponsive inside her vehicle at the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Anson County last week, investigators said.

Watts, 39, was reported missing by her family after they last saw her on July 16. Family members told WCNC Charlotte that Watts was going to a comedy show in Charlotte that weekend and to visit her new boyfriend, who was identified as James Dunmore. Watts was last seen in her black 2023 Mercedes Benz GLC 300, possibly heading toward Moore County, where she is from.

On July 18, state troopers found Dunmore unconscious inside Moore's SUV at the Anson County DMV. Moore's vehicle was towed to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police headquarters so detectives could search it for evidence. Dunmore was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Officers responding to the DMV searched the vehicle and area for Watts but did not find her, according to the sheriff's office.

Family members have been pleading with anyone who has information about Watts' whereabouts to call them immediately.

"This has been a week of pure torture," Watts' friend Learen Blue told WRAL. "We just need help to bring her back."

"She's a vital piece of the community afar as she's involved in several organizations in our community," Blue said. "She gives back, she gives up her time. She gives her heart. She gives anything that she knows a person needs, she willingly, freely gives."

A release from police in Siler City noted Watts is the CEO of Inspired Visions Support Services, Inc., which provides disability services to persons of all ages in several North Carolina counties.

CMPD asks anyone with information about Watts' location to call 911.

