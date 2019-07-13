MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Mount Airy Police are looking for a pair of teenage boys who've been missing for more than a week.

Trei Alan Hiatt and Cody Mitchell Draughn disappeared from River Hill apartment complex on Newsome Street on July 5, according to police. Hiatt, 14, and Draughn, 13, are believed to be together. They were last seen by one of their parents on foot.

If you have any information about where either could be, please call Mount Airy Police at (336) 786-3535.

