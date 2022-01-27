Missing North Carolina mother and child found after five years

According to officials both were found safe in North Carolina.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The U.S. Marshals Service says a mother and child missing for more than five years have been found safe in North Carolina.

Fayetteville police said Miracle Smith was 1 year old when she and her mother, Amber Renaye Weber, disappeared in December 2016, a news release said.

Officers searched for clues about the disappearance and eventually turned to for help. The investigation gained momentum when investigators determined that the missing child and mother were located in Bunnlevel.