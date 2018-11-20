Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) — Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing Orangeburg woman last seen a week ago.

Teresa Shaquin Baker was last seen walking from her apartment at Corona Apartments in Orangeburg wearing a pink top and black pants, according to deputies.

Baker is described as a 33-year-old black female who stands approximately 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs around 115-120 pounds.

According to a police report, Baker's husband reported her missing around 10:30 p.m. on November 12, saying he continues to call her cell phone but it keeps going to voicemail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at (803) 534-3550 OR contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

