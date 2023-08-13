Have you seen her? | 29-year-old Winston-Salem woman missing

Police said she has "mental issues" and her whereabouts are unknown.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for a 29-year-old woman who left Forsyth Hospital at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 13.

Ambrosia Evans is described to be 5 ft. 5 in. and 250 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, a pink zippered sweatshirt, blue pants, a black tight-knit hat and white Crocs.

Police said Evans has "mental issues" and her whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information related to her whereabouts is encouraged to call Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

