BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police issued a Silver Alert for Michael Harris Thursday morning. Police say Harris was last seen leaving a family's home in the 600 block of Queen Ann Street last night.

Harris is described as wearing yellow jogging pants, a black jacket, a red shirt with a cartoon cat on the front, and dark grey shoes. He could be riding a black bike with tinfoil covering the front basket.

If you see him or know where he is at call Burlington Police at (336) 229-3500.