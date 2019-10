CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert is active for 21-year-old Tyler Lynn Hartness.

Hartness was last seen in the 4000 block of Park Springs Road in Pelham.

He is described as a 5'8" tall white male, weighs 190 pounds with blue eyes and red hair. He was last seen wearing dark colored jogging pants.

Authorities were not able to provide a photo of Tyler.

Anyone with information is asked to call 336-694-2555.