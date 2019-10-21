RALEIGH, N.C. — Right now rescue crews are searching for a plane that went missing from the RDU radar Sunday night.

According to WNCN, the plan was approaching the airport when it went dark near Umstead Park. Raleigh police said a distress signal was sent around 7:25. Sections of the airport closed for a brief time while crews searched for the wreckage.

The airport said in a statement:

"At approximately 7:25 p.m. RDU Airport Operations and Fire Rescue were notified by FAA air traffic control that a small general aviation aircraft approaching the airport was lost on radar somewhere in the Umstead Park area. RDU operations and fire fighting units immediately responded to the general area, which closed the airport for a brief period of time. At this time search and rescue efforts have been initiated and the airport is now open."

