ASHEBORO, N.C. — Deputies in Randolph County say a 15-year-old boy is missing.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office says it was reported Brandon Flinchum-Fenti walked away from his home in the Forest Hills Drive area of Asheboro late Saturday night. He was wearing a black hoodie, jeans, and white Jordan shoes.

The sheriff's office says Brandon has a history of running away.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 911 or Randolph County Sheriff's Office at 336-318-6698.

