Missing Randolph County man may have a gun, deputies say

Deputies say Christopher Myers suffers from cognitive issues and may have a gun on him.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Randolph County deputies are looking for a missing man who suffers from cognitive impairments. They are worried he may have a gun.

The sheriff's office said they were contacted on Sept. 4 about 48-year-old Christopher Myers.

Myers was last seen near Spring Forrest Road and Hurley Circle. Deputies said he was reportedly walking away from the area wearing socks, boxer shorts, and a hat.

Deputies said they have reason to believe Myers has a gun. If you see him, do not attempt to approach him. Just call 911 as soon as possible.