Missing Randolph County man may have a gun, deputies say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Randolph County deputies are looking for a missing man who suffers from cognitive impairments. They are worried he may have a gun.
The sheriff's office said they were contacted on Sept. 4 about 48-year-old Christopher Myers.
Myers was last seen near Spring Forrest Road and Hurley Circle. Deputies said he was reportedly walking away from the area wearing socks, boxer shorts, and a hat.
Deputies said they have reason to believe Myers has a gun. If you see him, do not attempt to approach him. Just call 911 as soon as possible.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 336-672-7463.