Missing Randolph County man may have a gun, deputies say

Deputies say Christopher Myers suffers from cognitive issues and may have a gun on him.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Randolph County deputies are looking for a missing man who suffers from cognitive impairments. They are worried he may have a gun. 

The sheriff's office said they were contacted on Sept. 4 about 48-year-old Christopher Myers. 

Myers was last seen near Spring Forrest Road and Hurley Circle. Deputies said he was reportedly walking away from the area wearing socks, boxer shorts, and a hat. 

Deputies said they have reason to believe Myers has a gun. If you see him, do not attempt to approach him. Just call 911 as soon as possible. 

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 336-672-7463. 

Credit: Randolph County Sheriff's Office
A picture of Christopher Myers who has gone missing.

