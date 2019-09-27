RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help locating a missing teen from Franklinville, NC. Logan Batchelor is a 15-year old-male standing 5'11" and around 130 pounds.

Logan's clothing at the time of his disappearance is unknown, but he is most likely wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat, under armor tennis shoes, and carrying a backpack. Logan also has braces and wears glasses.

Investigators do not suspect foul play in his disappearance.

He is known to frequent areas in Asheboro and Franklinville, so if you are in those areas and see Logan, please call the Randolph County Sheriff's Office at 336-318-6699 or you can call Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463.

