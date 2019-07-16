RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County authorities are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy Tuesday.

Jeremiah Allen Jividen was last seen at the end of a driveway on Covered Bridge Road in Trinity Monday afternoon around 5:30 to 6. It's not known where he could have gone.

Jividen was last seen wearing a long-sleeve bright lime green Vans shirt, tan shorts and black and white Adidas shoes.

Anyone with any information should call 911, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6698, or Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at (336-672-CRIME or 7463).

Jeramiah Allen Jividen

Randolph County Sheriff's Office

