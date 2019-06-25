RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Deputies need help finding a 14-year-old girl.

The sheriff's office says 14-year-old Aliyah Angelina Allen was reported missing on Saturday. According to a release, Aliyah left a note that morning saying she would be back, but she hasn't come home.

Deputies say Aliyah was last seen in the Cedar Square Rd. area of Randleman, but she is known to frequent High Point and Greensboro.

If anyone has any information on the location of Aliyah Allen, they are asked to contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6698 or Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463.