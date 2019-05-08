CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed that the body of missing Richmond firefighter Daniel Lewis was found over the weekend.

Daniel Lewis, 30, was reported missing last week after the Richmond Battalion Chief reached out to Newport News police officers to ask if they could do a welfare check at his home.

Officers visited his Newport News home on Nelson Drive, but he was nowhere to be found.

Richmond Department of Fire & Emergency Services released this statement after hearing of the firefighter's death:

It is with great sadness that the Richmond Department of Fire and Emergency Services acknowledges the death of one of its members, Firefighter Daniel Lewis. Last night the Richmond Fire Department received notification that Firefighter Daniel Lewis had been found deceased. The Fire Department expresses its condolences to the family of Daniel Lewis. Richmond Fire and Emergency Services ask that all honor the dignity and privacy of the family during this difficult time.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they don't believe foul play was involved during the early stages of the investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update it when we get more details.

