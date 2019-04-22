REIDSVILLE, N.C. — UPDATE: Rockingham County Sheriff's Office says Joyce Payne, 75, was found safe Monday evening after a silver alert was issued for her.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED: Rockingham County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help finding a missing 75-year-old woman who is believed to suffer from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Deputies say Joyce Payne was last seen at 1403 NC Highway 14 in Reidsville, which is near the Lowe's. A silver alert has been issued for her.

Deputies say she may be heading to Greensboro in a silver Ford Freestyle NC registration VVR-5598.

Mrs. Payne was last seen wearing a black sweat shirt and black pants.

Anyone who sees Mrs. Payne or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff's office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.