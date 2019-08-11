WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The NC Center for Missing Persons and the Winston-Salem Police Department have issued a Silver Alert for 16-year-old Tanadja Sade Taylor.

Tanadja was last seen in the 4300 block of Ogburn Avenue, police confirm.

Anyone with information should call: 336-773-7700.

*Police haven't provided a photo yet. We'll add as soon as we get one.*

What's a Silver Alert? The NC Department of Public Safety says the program was designed to quickly disseminate descriptive information about the missing person, so that citizens in the affected area can be on the lookout for the endangered person. They should then notify local law enforcement with any relevant information. The program is a cooperative effort among local and state law enforcement and the N.C. Center for Missing Persons, with voluntary participation by radio and television broadcasters and the N.C. Department of Transportation.

