Missing Stokes County man found dead in Virginia

Deputies found the body in a creek near the border of North Carolina and Virginia.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — The Stokes County Sheriff's Office said a missing man's remains were found in Virginia.

Deputies said they received a call that teens riding ATVs had found a body near Puckett Road in the Westfield community in Stokes County on March 25.

When detectives arrived they determined the remains were located in Patrick County, Virginia.

The Patrick County Sheriff's Office was notified and took over the investigation.

Patrick County deputies found the body in a creek near the border of North Carolina and Virginia.

The remains were sent to the Virginia state medical examiner's office, where they identified the person as Trinity Fain, 25.

Fain was reported missing in Stokes County in February.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.