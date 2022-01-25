Missing Ga. teen could be in North Carolina, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Chickamauga Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old who could be headed to North Carolina.
According to police, Talyn Rae Kernea was last seen in the City of Chickamauga, Georgia on Tuesday, Jan.18. Her family told police that Kernea has autism and other cognitive disabilities.
Her mother said someone paid for a Lyft to pick up her daughter and purchased a bus ticket from Georgia to Charlotte, North Carolina. Police said the family does not know anyone from North Carolina nor does the juvenile.
Anyone with information on Kernea's whereabouts is asked to contact the Chickamauga Police Department at (706) 375-3177 or contact your local 911 Center.
MORE STORIES ON WCNC
WCNC Charlotte is part of seven major media companies and other local institutions reporting on and engaging the community around the problems and solutions as they relate to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a project of the Charlotte Journalism Collaborative, which is supported by the Local Media Project, an initiative launched by the Solutions Journalism Network with support from the Knight Foundation to strengthen and reinvigorate local media ecosystems. See all of our reporting at charlottejournalism.org.