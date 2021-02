Deputies believe Aliyah Allen ran away from her home on Cedar Square Road Thursday night.

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing girl.

Investigators believe 16-year-old Aliyah Angelina Allen ran away from her home on Cedar Square Road in the Randleman area of Randolph County sometime after 7 p.m. Thursday night.

Aliyah was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and black shoes. She also had a purple and black backpack.

Call 911 if you have seen her.