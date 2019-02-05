ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

Greyson Michael Harvey was reported missing by his father, Warren Harvey, late Wednesday night.

Greyson was last seen riding his motorcycle about 30 minutes before dusk Wednesday in the woods near his grandfather's property on Rob Tom Road in Eden.

Greyson was riding a green Kawasaki KXL 140 and wearing a red helmet, black long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees Greyson or knows where he could be should call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County CrimeStoppers at 336-349-9683.

