GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police and family members are looking for a missing Greensboro teenager.

15-year-old Joshua Gonzalez was reported missing back on February 29th. He was last seen leaving a home on the 5000 block of Fisherman Drive "on foot."

Gonzalez was wearing a white and black American Eagle Hoodie and gray sweat pants with "Aero" written on one leg and "1987" on the other. Police said he is a student at Northern High school.

If you have any information call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Greensboro Police Department

