STOKESDALE, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Deputies are looking for Makayla “Kayla” Marr who was last seen Sunday in the Stokesdale area.

Investigators said Marr has brown hair, hazel eyes, and is 5’6’’ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. They said her most current style of hair is short buzzed lower with length on top hanging over or pulled into a bun.

If you have any information call 911 or the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at 336-641-3355.

Guilford County Sheriff's Office Guilford County Sheriff's Office, Greensboro, NC. 8.2K likes. Our Primary concern is the well being and safety of the citizen's of Guilford County. It is the objective of the Guilford County...

OTHER STORIES

She befriended a Triad WWII veteran at the K&W Cafeteria, then schemed him out of his money and home

Remember their names | Family, friends share memories of lives lost in Putnam County tornado

Coronavirus concerns prompt High Point University to issue mandatory departure for students studying in Italy

TRENDING ON YOUTUBE

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775