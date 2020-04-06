BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police officers need your help tracking down a missing teenage girl.
Police were notified 15-year-old London Unique Friday was missing just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
London is described as being 5'6 and around 130 pounds.
She has brown eyes and long black hair she normally wears in a ponytail.
London was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and green jogging pants in the area of Westmoreland Drive in Burlington.
If you have any information about where London is, call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.
For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.
