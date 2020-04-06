15-year-old London Friday has been missing since Wednesday night.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police officers need your help tracking down a missing teenage girl.

Police were notified 15-year-old London Unique Friday was missing just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

London is described as being 5'6 and around 130 pounds.

She has brown eyes and long black hair she normally wears in a ponytail.

London was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and green jogging pants in the area of Westmoreland Drive in Burlington.

If you have any information about where London is, call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.

For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.

