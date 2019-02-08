THOMASVILLE, N.C. — UPDATE: Thomasville Police say 10-year-old Michael Hall has been found safe.

Previous: Thomasville Police needs your help finding a missing 10-year-old boy tonight.

Michael Bradford Hall was last seen wearing a black Monster Jam tee shirt and black and green gym shorts.

Police say Michael may have his pet dog with him. The dog is a white/tan Terrier and Chihuahua mix named "Shoeshine."

If you have information that can help find Michael, please call 911 or the Thomasville Police Department at 336-249-0131.