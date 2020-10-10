Samuel Laundon was last seen in the early morning hours of Saturday in the Olympia-Granby area.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has called off the search for a missing University of South Carolina after they say a body fitting his description was discovered.

Deputies made the announcement Sunday night as an update in their efforts to find 19-year-old Samuel Laundon.

Officers say the remains were found in some shrubbery in the Vulcan Materials Company quarry. The Richland County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to confirm the man’s identity and determine his cause of death.

"This is not the outcome we were hoping for," said Sheriff Lott. "I'm sorry it ended this way. We are praying for him and his family."

A missing person's report was filed just before 1 p.m. Saturday for the 19-year-old hours after it was believed he went missing.

So far, the investigation has revealed that Laundon was walking home with friends in the Olympia-Granby area when they got lost around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Laundon jumped a fence in hopes of reaching his destination faster. When his friends called a ride-share service to take them home, Laundon declined to join them.

He was last seen in a green t-shirt, white shorts, blue jacket, and black shoes.

Sunday afternoon investigators used a helicopter to perform an aerial search of the area where Laundon was last reported seen. On Saturday, RCSD conducted a K-9 search, a search on foot and have used an aerial drone in the Olympia area between Georgia Street and Rivers Edge apartments off Huger Street.

Laundon's family said he is a sophomore majoring in international business. Sam is the youngest of three brothers. Thomas Laundon, Sam's oldest brother, says he is, "super smart, friendly and well-loved by everybody."

.