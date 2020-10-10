He was last seen in the early morning hours of Saturday in the Olympia-Granby area.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is continuing the search for a missing University of South Carolina student.

Investigators will launch a helicopter Sunday afternoon to perform an aerial search of the area where 19-year-old Samuel Laundon was last reported seen.

On Saturday, RCSD conducted a K-9 search, a search on foot and have used an aerial drone in the Olympia area between Georgia Street and Rivers Edge apartments off Huger Street.

So far, the investigation has revealed that Laundon was walking home with friends in the Olympia-Granby area when they got lost around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Laundon jumped a fence in hopes of reaching his destination faster. When his friends called a ride-share service to take them home, Laundon declined to join them.

According to Laundon's family, he is a sophomore majoring in international business. Sam is the youngest of three brothers. Thomas Laundon, Sam's oldest brother, says he is, "super smart, friendly and well-loved by everybody."

A missing person's report was filed just before 1 p.m. Saturday for the 19-year-old.

He was last seen in a green t-shirt, white shorts, blue jacket, and black shoes.