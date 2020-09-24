Missing Winston-Salem 16-year-old girl last seen in Orange Co. after seeking ride back to area

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Shakiya Robinson arranged to get a ride back to the Winston-Salem area from Orange County.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 16-year-old girl from Winston-Salem has been missing for more than a week.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Shakiya Robinson arranged to get a ride back to the Winston-Salem area from Orange County. They said she was last in contact with family members on September 19. She also stopped posting on social media two days ago.

She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black leggings. She is 5’9’’ and weighs 100 pounds. Investigators said she could be with a good friend who lives in Forsyth County.