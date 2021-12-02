Winston-Salem Police search for missing girl

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who may have ran away from her home.
Jasmine Anthony's family says she has run away before. She does have a behavioral disorder that makes it harder to take care of herself. Police say an older man could be with her if you see her.
She was last seen wearing a long purple hoody, bright red pants and black ankle high boots. She also could have a bit of blue or green in her hair.
If you see her, call police at (336) 773-7700.