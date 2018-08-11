UPDATE: Police say Mr. Byrom has been found safe.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A silver alert has been issued for a missing elderly Winston-Salem man.

Police say 87-year-old Charlie Byrom Sr. is 5'8'' and 163 pounds. Mr. Byrom suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Mr. Byrom was last seen in the area of Baptist Hospital around 9:30 a.m. He was driving a black, Ford F-150, NC registration of FHY-2408.

Police believe he could have a possible destination of 2902 Saint Marks Rd Apt A in Winston-Salem.

If you have information that can help police find Mr. Byrom, please call Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

