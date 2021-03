Police need help finding 63-year-old Ronnie Ray Perry.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police need help finding 63-year-old Ronnie Ray Perry, who suffers from cognitive disorders.

A silver alert went out for Mr. Perry Wednesday morning. He was last seen Tuesday around 12:45 p.m. leaving the 2400 block of Willard Road on a city bus. He was wearing a blue jacket, blue pants, and tan rain boots.